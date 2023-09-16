Multibagger stock: AVG Logistics shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in YTD time. This small-cap stock has risen from around ₹118 to ₹262 apiece levels in year-to-date time, delivering to the tune of 125 per cent to its positional shareholders.

However, some fund houses still believe that the small-cap multibagger stock may continue its uptrend. Mumbai-based domestic institutional investor Blue Lotus Capial has bought 1,90,000 AVG Logistics shares paying ₹246 per share to the company. This means, the Mumbai-based DII bought this multibagger stock worth ₹4,67,40,000 or around ₹4.67 crore.

Similarly, another DII India Emerging Giants Fund bought 90,000 AVG Logistics shares paying 246 apiece. This means, India Emerging Giants Fund pumped ₹2,21,40,000 in this logistics stock despite 125 per cent rally in 2023.

Both domestic institutional investors bought these shares via NSE bulk deal, which was executed on 14th September 2023.

AVG Logistics share price history

In last one month, AVG Logistics share price has ascended from around ₹249.50 to ₹262..25 apiece levels, logging aroune 5 per cent rise in this time. In last six months, this multibagger stock has surged from near ₹160 to ₹260 levels, delivering to the tune of over 60 per cent rise in this time. In YTd time, this small-cap multibagger stock has sppreciated from near ₹118 to ₹262 apiece levels, logging around 125 per cent rise in this time.

AVG LOGISTICS More Information

In last one year, this multibagger stock has ascended around 185 per cent. In post-Covid rebound, this small-cap stock bottomed out at around ₹25 apiece levels and in last three and half years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹25 to ₹262 apiece levels, delivering around 950 per cent to its investors who were involved in bottom fishing during Covid-19 sell off.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.