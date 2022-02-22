Hikal is a B2B player that provides intermediates and active ingredients to global pharmaceutical, animal health, crop protection and specialty chemical companies. Hikal’s share price has grown by around 2.5x over the past five years, from around ₹153 in February 2017 to hovering around ₹389 levels currently. Though, the stock is down about 11% in five sessions whereas, it is down over 31% in 2022 so far.

Brokerage house ICICI Securities has maintained its Buy rating on Hikal shares on account of consistency in offtake for crop protection CDMO, expected recovery in Pharma, Visibility capex. It has a target price of ₹500 on the multibagger stock with target period of about twelve months. That said, the brokerage continues to monitor developments on recent critical issues - Surat (Gujrat) GIDC incident and MPCB notice for Taloja.

Capex progress in both pharma and crop protection, margin improvement on the back of several cost rationalisation & efficiency improvement measures undertaken during the pandemic, crop protection segment maintaining growth due to sustained product offerings and optimum capacity utilisation and receiving manufacturing license for the production of APIs at Panoli site to act as key triggers for future price performance, as per ICICI Securities.

The company's net profit during the third quarter ending December 2021 was at ₹45 crore, up 12.2% year-on-year (YoY). Meanwhile, its revenues were up 11% from the same quarter last year to ₹514.5 crore. EBITDA was at ₹93 crore, up 1.7% YoY with margins at about 18%. Pharma remained flat while growth was driven by crop protection.

Hikal's pharma and crop protection are 62% and 38% of operating revenues, respectively. The pharma business is currently divided in 50:50 ratio of APIs and CDMO. Animal health business accounts for 20-25% of CDMO business.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

