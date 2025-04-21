Multibagger ABB India share price gains on plans to spin off robotics division into a separately-listed company

Stock Market today: ABB share price gained during the intraday trade on Monday, April 21, after the company announced plans to spin off its robotics division as a separately-listed company. Since the announcement came post-market hours on Thursday, and the stock market was closed for trading over the next three days, ABB stock is reacting to the news today.

ABB share price movement ABB share price opened at ₹5682.95 on the BSE on Monday. The opening share price of ABB was 2% higher than the previous day's close of ₹5567.95. ABB share price continued to rise and scaled an intraday high of ₹5682.9, which means gains of more than 2%.

While ABB share price is trading significantly lower than its 52-week high of ₹9,200 seen in June 2024, it has risen from its 52-week low of ₹4,590.25 touched on April 7, 2025. ABB share price is still up more than 533% in the past five years, giving investors multibagger returns.

ABB spin-off plans ABB on Thursday announced that it will launch a process to propose at its Annual General Meeting 2026 a plan for a 100 per cent spin-off of its Robotics division. The intention, as per ABB, is for the business to start trading as a separately-listed company during the second quarter of 2026.

“The board believes listing ABB Robotics as a separate company will optimise both companies’ ability to create customer value, grow and attract talent. Both companies will benefit from a more focused governance and capital allocation. ABB will continue to focus on its long-term strategy, building on its leading positions in electrification and automation," said Peter Voser, Chairman of ABB.

Among its peers, the ABB Robotics segment has performed well. Since 2019, ABB Robotics has demonstrated its double-digit margin resilience in the majority of quarters under the ABB's decentralized way operating model. The market has seemingly stabilized – supporting the divisional order growth – after what has been an unusually volatile market situation which has included the normalization of order patterns after the period of pre-buys when the supply chain was strained, said ABB.