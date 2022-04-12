Multibagger Adani Green shares rise 50% in one month. Why is this stock rallying

Adani Green shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022. In year-to-date time, this Adani group stock has risen to the tune of 110 per cent surging from around ₹1345 to ₹2795 apiece levels. However, this could become possible after the sharp upside move in Adani Green share price in last one month. In this period, this multibagger stock of 2022 has surged from ₹1822 to ₹2795 per share levels, clocking more than 50 per cent rise in this time.

