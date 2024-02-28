Multibagger: This Adani Group stock soared 295% in a year, climbed over 5700% in 5 years
Adani Group stocks have witnessed a surge, with Adani Green Energy notably rallying. The company achieved a milestone in Gujarat and plans for the largest renewable energy installation at Khavda RE park. Moody's upgraded the company's rating.
Adani Group stocks have witnessed significant investor interest in recent months, evident from notable surge in the share values. The group's decent performance in the third quarter has further bolstered the group stocks to trade at higher levels.
