Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd., which have been investor darlings for years now, are about 8% away from an all-time high reached in September, ahead of reporting earnings for the latest quarter (Q2 FY23) on Thursday. The Adani Group stock has more than doubled this year, giving multibagger return in 2022 (YTD) so far.

Adani Enterprises is known to incubate new businesses for the ports-to-power conglomerate that has been rapidly diversifying into newer areas such as green energy, airports, cement, data centers and media. Led by Asia’s richest man, the flagship was added to the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index at the end of September. It surged about 3,500% in the previous five years. As part of the index rejig, Adani Enterprises replaced Shree Cement from the index and the changes were effective from September 30, 2022.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) is the flagship firm of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Group. The multibagger stock has given return of more than 108% in 2022 (YTD) so far and has rallied over 142% in a year's period.

Adani Enterprises' attributable net profit increased by 73% to ₹469 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current financial year (Q1 FY23) whereas its consolidated revenue surged by 223% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹41,066 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, on the back of strong performance by integrated resources management (IRM) and airport business.

Last month, Adani Enterprises Ltd it was not evaluating a proposal to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement business. The Adani Group made the disclosure in a stock exchange filing after a Bloomberg News report from earlier this week said the conglomerate was in talks to buy the cement unit for $606 million.

Adani Ports, the group’s other firm that is also part of the Nifty 50 index, posted a net income that topped analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, helped by improved cargo volumes.

The Adani Group plans to invest over $150 billion across businesses, including green energy, airports and healthcare, the Press Trust of India reported late last month, citing Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh.