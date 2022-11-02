Multibagger Adani Group stock approaches record high levels ahead of Q2 results

Adani Enterprises is known to incubate new businesses for the ports-to-power conglomerate that has been rapidly diversifying into newer areas such as green energy, airports, cement, data centers and media. Led by Asia’s richest man, the flagship was added to the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index at the end of September. It surged about 3,500% in the previous five years. As part of the index rejig, Adani Enterprises replaced Shree Cement from the index and the changes were effective from September 30, 2022.