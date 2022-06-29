Multibagger Adani stock rises 1600% in 4 years. 1 lakh turns to 17 lakh

Multibagger Adani stock rises 1600% in 4 years. ₹1 lakh turns to ₹17 lakh2 min read . 08:23 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Adani stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.70 lakh today
Adani Power shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 that Indian stock market has produced despite global economy reeling under the pressure of inflation and gloomy economy outlook. In YTD time, Adani Power share price has surged from around ₹101 to ₹270 apiece levels on NSE, recording around 165 per cent rise in 2022. However, this multibagger Adani stock has a history of delivering staggering return to its shareholders. In last four years, this Adani group stock has ascended from around ₹16 to ₹270, delivering around 1600 per cent return to its shareholders.
Adani Power share price history
This multibagger stock has been under consolidation phase after ushering in June 2022. In last one month, Adani Power share price has descended from around ₹340 to ₹270 apiece levels, logging around 20 per cent dip in this period. In YTD time, this Adani group stock has ascended around 165 per cent whereas in last six months, this multibagger Adani stock has appreciated from around ₹100 to ₹270, delivering near 170 per cent return to its shareholders.
Likewise, in last one year, Adani Power share price has ascended from near ₹108 to ₹270, delivering 135 per cent rise in its shareholders' holdings. Similarly, in last four years, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹16 to ₹270, logging around 1600 per cent rise in this period.
Impact on investment
Taking cue from Adani Power share price history, of an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Adani group stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹80,000 whereas in YTD time, it would have turned to ₹2.65 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Adani stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.70 lakh today.
Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger Adani stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.35 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock four years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹17 lakh today.
On Tuesday, Adani Power shares ended with a market capital of ₹1.04 lakh crore and its trade volume on Tuesday was 70,19,512. This multibagger Adani stock is standing at current PE multiple of 21.23 whereas sectoral PE is little over 12.