Multibagger Adani stock rises 1600% in 4 years. 1 lakh turns to 17 lakh

Adani Power shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 that Indian stock market has produced despite global economy reeling under the pressure of inflation and gloomy economy outlook. In YTD time, Adani Power share price has surged from around ₹101 to ₹270 apiece levels on NSE, recording around 165 per cent rise in 2022. However, this multibagger Adani stock has a history of delivering staggering return to its shareholders. In last four years, this Adani group stock has ascended from around ₹16 to ₹270, delivering around 1600 per cent return to its shareholders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}