Adani Power hits upper circuit for 5th session. Key factors driving the stock

Expecting what Adani Power share chart reflects, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Adani Power shares have given flat pattern breakout at ₹260 levels. After that breakout, this Adani stock has formed higher higher higher low formation on chart pattern, which signals further rise in the scrip. It has immediate base at ₹280 levels. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio can continue to hold the stock maintaining stop loss below ₹280 for further upside in near term. The immediate hurdle for Adani Power share is placed at ₹325 and ₹340 levels, which short term shareholders can consider a profit-booking levels as well."