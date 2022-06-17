Multibagger stock: Despite Indian stock market reeling under sell-off heat, Adani Power shares have delivered staggering return to its shareholders. In fact, Adani Power shares are one of the quality multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2022. In last 5 years, Adani Power share price has surged from ₹26.80 apiece levels to ₹259.50 levels, giving 870 per cent or CAGR (compound average growth rate) of over 55 per cent in this time horizon.

Adani Power share price history

Like some other Adani stocks, Adani Power share price has given strong upside movement after ushering in the new year 2022. However, it has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders. After ascending to its 52-week high of ₹344.50 on NSE in May 2022, this stock has been under profit-taking phase for last two weeks. In YTD time, it has given multibagger 155 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹120 to ₹259.50 apiece levels, logging around 115 per cent rise in this period. In last two years, this multibagger Adani stock has appreciated from around ₹38 to ₹259.50 levels, clocking near 580 per cent in this time horizon.

Likewise, in last four years, this multibagger stock has ascended from ₹18.50 levels to ₹259.50 levels, logging around 1300 per cent rise in this time horizon. Similarly, in last 5 years, Adani Power share price has surged from ₹26.80 to ₹259.50 apiece levels, logging around 870 per cent and giving CAGR of more than 55 per cent over 5 years.

Recently, Adani Power was in news for signing a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of two companies, viz. Support Properties Private Limited (“SPPL") and Eternus Real Estate Private Limited (“EREPL") from their respective shareholders (severally, “Selling Shareholders of SPPL" and “Selling Shareholders of EREPL"). Adani Power Ltd informed about the agreement in an exchange communication, which is available on the official BSE website.