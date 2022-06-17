Multibagger Adani stock gives 55% CAGR over 5 years. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 08:11 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: In last two years, Adani Power share price has given 580 per cent return to its shareholders
Multibagger stock: Despite Indian stock market reeling under sell-off heat, Adani Power shares have delivered staggering return to its shareholders. In fact, Adani Power shares are one of the quality multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2022. In last 5 years, Adani Power share price has surged from ₹26.80 apiece levels to ₹259.50 levels, giving 870 per cent or CAGR (compound average growth rate) of over 55 per cent in this time horizon.