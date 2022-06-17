Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger Adani stock gives 55% CAGR over 5 years. Do you own?

Multibagger Adani stock gives 55% CAGR over 5 years. Do you own?

Multibagger stock: In last four years, Adani Power share price has delivered 1300 per cent return to those shareholders who remained invested in this stock throughout this period.
2 min read . 08:11 AM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: In last two years, Adani Power share price has given 580 per cent return to its shareholders

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Multibagger stock: Despite Indian stock market reeling under sell-off heat, Adani Power shares have delivered staggering return to its shareholders. In fact, Adani Power shares are one of the quality multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2022. In last 5 years, Adani Power share price has surged from 26.80 apiece levels to 259.50 levels, giving 870 per cent or CAGR (compound average growth rate) of over 55 per cent in this time horizon.

Multibagger stock: Despite Indian stock market reeling under sell-off heat, Adani Power shares have delivered staggering return to its shareholders. In fact, Adani Power shares are one of the quality multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2022. In last 5 years, Adani Power share price has surged from 26.80 apiece levels to 259.50 levels, giving 870 per cent or CAGR (compound average growth rate) of over 55 per cent in this time horizon.

Adani Power share price history

Adani Power share price history

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Like some other Adani stocks, Adani Power share price has given strong upside movement after ushering in the new year 2022. However, it has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders. After ascending to its 52-week high of 344.50 on NSE in May 2022, this stock has been under profit-taking phase for last two weeks. In YTD time, it has given multibagger 155 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from 120 to 259.50 apiece levels, logging around 115 per cent rise in this period. In last two years, this multibagger Adani stock has appreciated from around 38 to 259.50 levels, clocking near 580 per cent in this time horizon.

Likewise, in last four years, this multibagger stock has ascended from 18.50 levels to 259.50 levels, logging around 1300 per cent rise in this time horizon. Similarly, in last 5 years, Adani Power share price has surged from 26.80 to 259.50 apiece levels, logging around 870 per cent and giving CAGR of more than 55 per cent over 5 years.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Recently, Adani Power was in news for signing a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent equity shares of two companies, viz. Support Properties Private Limited (“SPPL") and Eternus Real Estate Private Limited (“EREPL") from their respective shareholders (severally, “Selling Shareholders of SPPL" and “Selling Shareholders of EREPL"). Adani Power Ltd informed about the agreement in an exchange communication, which is available on the official BSE website.