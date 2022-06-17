Multibagger Adani stock gives 55% CAGR over 5 years. Do you own?

Like some other Adani stocks, Adani Power share price has given strong upside movement after ushering in the new year 2022. However, it has a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders. After ascending to its 52-week high of ₹344.50 on NSE in May 2022, this stock has been under profit-taking phase for last two weeks. In YTD time, it has given multibagger 155 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹120 to ₹259.50 apiece levels, logging around 115 per cent rise in this period. In last two years, this multibagger Adani stock has appreciated from around ₹38 to ₹259.50 levels, clocking near 580 per cent in this time horizon.

