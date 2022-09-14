Multibagger Adani stock hits record high. Should you buy in this rally?2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 12:36 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: Adani Enterprises share price today ascended to a new life-time high of ₹3608 levels on NSE
Listen to this article
Multibagger stock: Despite weakness in Indian stock market, Adani Enterprises share price has climbed to a new life-time high of ₹3,608 apiece levels on NSE. Adani Enterprises share price today opened downside but soon gathered momentum and went on to hit new high on second successive day. This Adani group stock had hit fresh high on Tuesday as well. In fact, the stock has hit new high on 5 out of six successive session. In last six session, Adani Enterprises shares failed to hit new high on Monday only.