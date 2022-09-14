Multibagger Adani stock hits record high. Should you buy in this rally?

Speaking on the reason for continuous rise in Adani Enterprises share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Adani Enterprises has turned Adani group's holding company, which is getting benefit of company's exposure in coal trading and power generation and distribution business. Recently, coal prices have appreciated to a larger extent and this is going to help in lowering of company's margins. Hence, market has gone bullish on Adani Enterprises as coal trading benefit is going to trickle down in the balance sheet of Adani Enterprises as well. Apart from this, power demand has gone northward, which is also going to help in lowering of margins of the Adani group companies including Adani Enterprises."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}