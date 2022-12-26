Multibagger Adani Wilmar shares hit upper circuit. Is more steam left?3 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 01:31 PM IST
- Adani Wilmar IPO was launched at upper price band of ₹230 per equity share in January 2022
Stock market today: Adani Wilmar shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2022. The Adani group stock was listed on BSE and NSE on 8th February 2022. The stock had a decent debut on Dalal Street but post-listing it delivered stellar return to its allottees and in less than one year it has given more than 100 per cent return to its allottees.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started