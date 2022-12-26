Multibagger Adani Wilmar shares hit upper circuit. Is more steam left?

Stock market today: Adani Wilmar shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2022. The Adani group stock was listed on BSE and NSE on 8th February 2022. The stock had a decent debut on Dalal Street but post-listing it delivered stellar return to its allottees and in less than one year it has given more than 100 per cent return to its allottees.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}