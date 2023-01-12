Adani Wilmar shares' rating upgraded by Edelweiss. Check target price

The Q3FY23 business update of Adani Wilmar (AWL) augurs a sequential improvement in performance, highlighted domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss, adding that although Adani Wilmar competes in an extremely competitive business (edible oil and foods/FMCG), it has consistently delivered strong volume growth across segments. Moreover, its commitment to expand the foods basket would help moderate its excessive dependence on the edible oils basket. AWL is committed to grow both organically and inorganically in the foods segment.

