Multibagger Alert: 3 stocks listed last month have risen up to 400%

According to media reports, 40 Indian companies raised ₹59,412 crore through IPOs in CY2022, which is less than half of the ₹1,18,723 crore raised by 63 corporates in 2021. However, the overall performance of the new entrants was largely positive.
Last year, the Indian equity markets experienced extreme volatility as a result of mounting recession fears, high commodity prices, and interest rate hikes. Despite the wild swings in the markets, some new entrants have managed to generate multi-bagger returns.
