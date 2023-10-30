Multibagger Alert! Apar Industries stock soared 177% in less than a year; Is there more steam left?
The company shares have delivered a multi-bagger return in CY23 so far, increasing in value from ₹1,809 to ₹5,020 apiece, resulting in a gain of 177.5%. In Q2FY24, the company reported a 69% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹174 crore.
Domestic brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has retained its 'accumulate' rating on Apar Industries following the company's Q2FY24 performance. The brokerage has lifted its target price higher to ₹5,630 apiece from an earlier target price of ₹5,499, indicating a 12.15% potential upside from the stock's previous closing price of ₹5,020 per share.
