Domestic brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has retained its 'accumulate' rating on Apar Industries following the company's Q2FY24 performance. The brokerage has lifted its target price higher to ₹5,630 apiece from an earlier target price of ₹5,499, indicating a 12.15% potential upside from the stock's previous closing price of ₹5,020 per share.

Apar Industries is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹18,648 crore. It is a leading Indian company operating in the diverse fields of electrical and metallurgical engineering, offering value-added products and services in power transmission conductors, petroleum specialty oils, and power and telecom cables.

It is the world's largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer, India's largest and the world's third-largest transformer oils manufacturer, and India's largest exporter and producer of renewable and specialty cables, according to the company's FY23 annual report.

The company shares have delivered a multi-bagger return in CY23 so far, increasing in value from ₹1,809 to ₹5,020 apiece, resulting in a gain of 177.5%.

Last week, Apar Industries reported a 69% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹174 crore for Q2FY24, compared to ₹103 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter reached to ₹3,926 crore, a growth of 21.36% YoY.

The conductors' segment, contributing 50% of total revenue, saw revenue rise by 35.1% YoY to ₹1,943.3 crore in Q2FY24. Revenue from transformers and specialty oils increased by over 1.9% YoY to ₹1,198.6 crore, and the Power & Telecom Cables segment reached ₹882.3 crore in Q2FY24, up by 15.8% YoY.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects that Apar Industries' focus on value-added products and strong traction in the export business will continue to drive robust topline and profitability in the long term. The brokerage has adjusted its FY24,25 and 26E estimates upward by 15.8%, 2.7%, and 1.7% to account for the strong H1FY24 performance and a positive outlook for cables and conductors in domestic and export markets.

The brokerage points out that domestic demand for premium conductors remains strong, particularly from TBCB and re-conducting projects. The export of cables to the US and European markets may face some volume slowdown in the near term due to inventory de-stocking, but the medium- to long-term outlook for overall exports remains positive, it stated.

Additionally, Apar Industries' cables business is expected to continue its growth momentum, driven by strong demand for elastomeric cables (for renewables, defence, etc.), with a focus on expanding the B2C segment through enhanced distribution and geographical reach, the brokerage highlighted.

Companies adopting China plus one policy The “China Plus One" policy refers to companies diversifying and reducing their dependence on China by establishing alternative manufacturing sources. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have actively sought alternative suppliers for conductors, and Apar Industries has been quick to respond to this market opportunity, as noted in its FY23 annual report.

"This trend has been observed in a steep growth in demand for our OPGW (Optical Ground Wire) conductors, a combination of optical fibers with overhead power conductors for communication and power transmission purposes," the company stated.

Actively participating in infrastructure projects Governments of both developed and developing nations have made substantial investments in the infrastructure of power, railways, and metro projects. The company said that it has positioned itself as a trusted partner by actively participating in these infrastructure projects and offering tailor-made solutions.

Apar Industries stated that it is the first Indian company to design, manufacture, and supply indigenous copper-silver contact wire and flexible dropper wire for fast trains as per RDSO specifications.

The company further added that it actively contributed to the electrification project of Indian Railways, playing a key role in providing the necessary conductors for this initiative. Additionally, it is the sole approved Indian manufacturer capable of supplying 12 sq. mm of Cu-Mg catenary wire to Delhi Metro, meeting their specific requirements.

