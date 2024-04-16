Multibagger alert: Electronics Mart India share price surges over 240% in 18 months; is there more steam left?
Multibagger stock: Electronics Mart India stock price surged over 240% since market debut. Company reported revenue growth of 21% in Q3FY24. Analysts predict stock to consolidate near ₹160-170 levels before potential upside to ₹220.
Multibagger stock: Since making its market debut on October 17, 2022, the Electronics Mart India share price rocketed by more than 240%. The investors who were allocated shares would have earned more than ₹36,000 today over the course of around 18 months. The Electronics Mart India stock price gained over 2% today in a high-choppy session. The stock opened at an intraday low of ₹197.15 and touched an intraday high of ₹203.05 apiece on BSE.
