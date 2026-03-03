Multibagger alert! Force Motors, MCX among 14 Nifty 500 stocks that gained 100–236% since last Holi. Do you own any?

Multibagger stocks: Force Motors, Hindustan Copper, and Netweb Technologies were among over a dozen constituents of the Nifty 500 index that delivered triple-digit returns since last Holi, defying the sharp volatility in the Indian stock market.

Over the last one year, the Indian stock market has navigated multiple challenges, including higher US tariffs, which have now been reduced to 18%, elevated valuations, rupee weakness, unexpected announcements in the Union Budget 2026, and persistent selling by overseas investors.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the Nifty 50 has gained 11% since last Holi, (March 14, 2025) thanks to sustained buying by domestic institutional investors, largelymutual funds.

The broader Nifty 500 delivered an even stronger return of 13.17%, with 14 index stocks achieving multibagger status during this period, effectively multiplying shareholders’ wealth.

14 Nifty 500 stocks turn multibaggers Force Motors was a standout performer, with the stock surging from ₹6,944 to ₹23,380 per share, reflecting a massive 236% return. Earlier in January, the stock crossed the ₹26,000 level for the first time to enter the top 10 most-valued stocks in the Indian stock market, and it is now the third highest-priced stock in the auto sector.

The consistent demand for the shares on Dalal Street can be attributed to the company’s improving performance with each passing quarter, backed by steady growth in its sales, which has supported its valuation multiples.

Advertisement

Amid the record-breaking run in copper prices, Hindustan Copper shares broke multiple historic peaks and also emerged as a top performer. The mining major, which holds around two-fifths of India’s copper ore reserves and resources, has seen its stock price rise 184% in the last year.

GE Vernova T&D India, engaged in the power transmission and distribution business, has remained one of investors’ favourite picks, given its sustained rally. Since last Holi, the shares have risen from ₹1,311 to ₹3,772, translating into a gain of 187%.

While tech stocks have faced sharp selling pressure in recent months, Dalal Street investors have continued to favour Netweb Technologies, which has gained 156%.

Stock Name Gains in last one year Force Motors 236% Hindustan Copper 184% GE Vernova T&D India 187% Netweb Technologies 156% MCX 150% Kirloskar Oil Engines 144% GMDC 128.4% Hitachi Energy India 126% Data Patterns 122.9% Aditya Birla Capital 116.3% Chennai Petroleum 107.6% L&T Finance 104.7% Nalco 104.3% Laurus Labs 102% Source: Trendlyne

Meanwhile, the record-breaking surge in gold and silver prices, which continued into early 2026, has not only heightened interest in metal stocks but also fuelled a strong rally in shares of the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), India’s leading commodity derivatives platform.

Advertisement

Other stocks such as Aditya Birla Capital, Chennai Petroleum, L&T Finance, Nalco, and Laurus Labs also delivered multibagger returns in the range of 102% to 116%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.