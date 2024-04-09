Multibagger Alert! From ₹20 to ₹200, small-cap stock Aayush Foods and Herbs soars 900% in one year
Shares of food firm Aayush Foods and Herbs have given exceptional multibagger returns to their investors in the last 1 year. This stock has soared 900 percent in this period, from ₹20 in March 2023 to currently trade at ₹200.
Shares of food firm Aayush Foods and Herbs have given exceptional multibagger returns to their investors in the last 1 year. This stock has soared 900 percent in this period, from ₹20 in March 2023 to currently trade at ₹200. Meanwhile, in the last 4 years, since March 2020, the stock has given multifold returns, skyrocketing 1,251 percent from ₹14.80.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started