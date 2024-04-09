Shares of food firm Aayush Foods and Herbs have given exceptional multibagger returns to their investors in the last 1 year. This stock has soared 900 percent in this period, from ₹ 20 in March 2023 to currently trade at ₹ 200.

Shares of food firm Aayush Foods and Herbs have given exceptional multibagger returns to their investors in the last 1 year. This stock has soared 900 percent in this period, from ₹20 in March 2023 to currently trade at ₹200. Meanwhile, in the last 4 years, since March 2020, the stock has given multifold returns, skyrocketing 1,251 percent from ₹14.80. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, in 2024 year-to-date (YTD), the stock is up a little over 254 percent, giving positive returns in all 4 months till date. It jumped almost 14 percent in April so far, extending gains for the seventh straight month since October 2023. Between October 2023 and April 2024 till date, the stock has skyrocketed 652 percent.

Meanwhile, this year, it rose almost 40 percent in March, 51.2 percent in February and 47.2 percent in January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock hit its record high of ₹200.15 in intra-day deals today, April 9, 2024. It has now surged over 964 percent from its 52-week low of ₹18.80, hit on April 12, 2023.

Aayush Food and Herbs Limited engages in the trading of rice in India and internationally. The company offers basmati and non-basmati rice. It offers its products through a network of dealers, agents, companies, etc. The company was formerly known as Patanjali Food and Herbs Limited and changed its name to Aayush Food and Herbs Limited in March 2010. Aayush Food and Herbs Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Delhi, India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings In the December quarter, the net profit of Aayush Food and Herbs was at ₹3 lakh as against a net loss of ₹13 lakh during the previous quarter ended December 2022. However, the company had not disclosed any revenue for Q3FY24 as well as the corresponding quarter last year.

Brokerage view According to ICICI Direct, Aayush Food and Herbs exhibits several strengths, like it hit a new high today as well as has no debt. Additionally, the stock has demonstrated strong momentum, with its price above short, medium and long-term moving averages. These strengths underscore the company's ability to generate profits, optimise capital utilisation, and deliver value to its shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, its weaknesses, as per the brokerage, are:

- Declining Net Cash Flow: The company is not able to generate net cash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Book value per share of the stock has been deteriorating for the last 2 years.

About smallcap stocks Small-cap stocks can hold allure for investors seeking high returns. However, it's crucial to acknowledge the significant risks associated with them. These stocks may not be suitable for all investors, especially those who prioritize stability and are averse to risk. Individuals comfortable with high-risk investments and willing to allocate a small portion of their portfolio should consider them, but seeking guidance from a financial advisor is strongly advised before proceeding.

Small-cap stocks present unique challenges. They often belong to obscure, lesser-known companies with minimal analyst coverage and limited publicly available information. The lack of transparency and access to management insights complicates investment decisions further.

Moreover, small-cap stocks are susceptible to various risks, including illiquidity, high trading costs, and challenges associated with low trading volumes. Unless backed by compelling reasons supported by thorough research, investing in small-cap stocks may not be advisable for investors seeking stability and long-term growth in their portfolios.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please speak to an investment advisor before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!