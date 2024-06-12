Multibagger alert! Kesar India share price skyrockets over 3600% in 2 years. Do you own it?
Multibagger stock: Kesar India share price saw a 3609.90% increase from its 52-week low, with the stock locked in 5% upper circuit. The company's subsidiary in Dubai, DEJA VUE-FZCO, was established ahead of schedule.
Multibagger stock: Kesar India share price rocketed by almost 3600% in the last two years, providing investors with multibagger returns. Kesar India share price has soared from its listing price of ₹174.0 per share to the current trading price of ₹906.70 per share on BSE SME. Kesar India share price today opened at ₹906.35 apiece and touched a 52-week high level. The stock was locked in 5% upper circuit. Kesar India share price has gained 3609.90% from 52-week low of ₹24.4.
