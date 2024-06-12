Multibagger stock: Kesar India share price rocketed by almost 3600% in the last two years, providing investors with multibagger returns. Kesar India share price has soared from its listing price of ₹174.0 per share to the current trading price of ₹906.70 per share on BSE SME. Kesar India share price today opened at ₹906.35 apiece and touched a 52-week high level. The stock was locked in 5% upper circuit. Kesar India share price has gained 3609.90% from 52-week low of ₹24.4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to technical analysts, the Kesar India share price typically operates within circuits and experiences low trading volumes. It's advisable to steer clear of such stocks, regardless of their performance, since trading volumes play a critical role in trading.

“These types of stocks are managed by stronger hands, so one should avoid trading in them," said an analyst.

Kesar India share price debuted on BSE SME in July 2022, with a modest 2.4% premium. The initial public offering of Kesar India, worth ₹15.8 crore, was subcribed by 1.8 times on the last day of bidding.

Kesar India is engaged to carry on the business as builders, property developers, Engineering Contractors, Civil, mechanical and labour contractors, building and erection engineers, consultants, dealers in, importers, exporters and manufactures of prefabricated and precast houses, as per information available on trendlyne. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company recently announced that Kesar Middle East -FZCO, Dubai, a fully owned subsidiary of the company, has established a fully Owned Subsidiary/Step-Down subsidiary of the company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates under the name DEJA VUE-FZCO.

Kesar India exceeded expectations by delivering Kesar Gateway ahead of schedule, setting a new industry standard. Kesar Gateway, spanning more than 1.5 million square feet, was completed 28 months earlier than its proposed completion date of March 2026, setting a new record in the company's illustrious history of delivering ahead of schedule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"At Kesar, we have always believed in setting benchmarks rather than merely meeting them. The early delivery of Kesar Gateway is a testament to our ethos of delivering beyond expectations," remarked Sachin Gopal Gupta, Managing Director at Kesar India Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!