Multibagger alert: Owais Metals share price jumps 594% since listing on Mar 4; SME IPO investors' profit at ₹9.6 lakh
Owais Metal and Mineral Processing share price surged by 594.3% since its IPO, reaching an all-time high of ₹608. The company commenced commercial production at a new facility in Rajasthan, aiming for a share price of ₹650 in the future.
Following a successful IPO, Owais Metal and Mineral Processing share price went on a five-week bull run since its listing on March 4. Owais Metals share price has soared by 594.3% since it was listed, making its owners very affluent. In a period of more than five weeks, the investors who were allotted shares would have made 9.6 lakhs as of today.
