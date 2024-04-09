Following a successful IPO, Owais Metal and Mineral Processing share price went on a five-week bull run since its listing on March 4. Owais Metals share price has soared by 594.3% since it was listed, making its owners very affluent. In a period of more than five weeks, the investors who were allotted shares would have made 9.6 lakhs as of today.

On Tuesday's session, Owais Metal share price opened at ₹586 apice. Owais Metal and Mineral share price today rose over 4% to touch an all-time high of ₹608 on the NSE.

"Owais Metal share price has surged towards its new high after the company reported the commencement of commercial production at its new manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. The Owais Metal and Mineral share price may touch the level of ₹650 in coming weeks and investors are advised to book their positions at those levels and wait for fresh entry," said. Dr. Ravi Singh SVP - Retail Research Religare Broking Ltd.

In the five weeks following its listing, the firm has made headlines due to a couple of developments. The business notified the exchange on April 7 that commercial production at its new quartz stone slab manufacturing plant, located in Udaipur, Rajasthan, had successfully begun.

The business has leased a quartz stone slab manufacturing facility that spans 15,303 square meters and can produce 50 quartz stone slabs in a 12-hour period. By leasing the aforementioned facility, the company continues its efforts to forward integrate its quartz processing operations by producing and marketing the final goods known as quartz stone slabs.

The business notified the exchange in March that it had been granted authorisation to handle rare minerals and compounds, specifically tin, titanium dioxide, niobium pentoxide, and tantalum pentoxide.

The company added that it would shortly start constructing its first plant in Meghnagar and that it has the technology to extract rare earth elements and substances from garbage. The purpose of this plant is to extract rare earth elements and/or substances from garbage.

"This expansion aligns with our long-term growth strategy and is a significant milestone for our company. This initiative will not only allow us to meet the increasing market demand but also strengthen our position in the industry.

We will continue to keep the stock exchange and our shareholders updated on the progress of this new plant as it becomes operational and contributes to our overall performance," said the company in an exchange filing.

Owais Metal and Mineral IPO

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO opened for subscription on Monday, February 26, and closed on Wednesday, February 28. The IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹83 to ₹87 apiece. Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO lot size consisted of 1,600 shares.

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO subscription status was 221.18 times on the last day. There were a lot of enthusiastic responses to the retail category, with 248.50 times subscriptions, 329.36 times subscriptions for non-institutional investors, and 92.06 times for qualified institution buyers (QIBs).

Owais Metal and Mineral Processing IPO, was worth ₹42.69 crore, and comprised a fresh issue of 4,907,200 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There was no offer-for-sale component.

Owais Metal share price made a blockbuster debut on NSE SME on Monday, March 4. Owais Metal and Mineral Processing share price opened at ₹250, which was 187.36% higher than the issue price of ₹87. Owais Metal ended the first day with listing gains of 201.7% at ₹262.5 apiece.

