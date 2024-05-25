Multibagger alert! Pricol share price gains nearly 100% in 1 yr, more than 1,200% in 5 years. Is it time to accumulate?
Pricol's share price has surged, providing significant returns to investors despite market volatility. Brokerage upgraded stock to 'accumulate' with target price of ₹500. Q4 performance showed profit growth. Outlook positive with new launches and revenue milestone goals.
Pricol share price has surged over the years, giving out huge multibagger returns to its investors. As volatility continues to be a persistent component affecting market movements, it is difficult for any stock in the market to sustain an ongoing upward trend and continuously reach new record highs over a lengthy period of time. However, Pricol share price has soared by about 100% in only a year and by over 1200% in the last five years.
