Multibagger alert: Since January 4, 2023, when RBM Infracon debuted on NSE SME, its share price has shot up by 1,528%, making its investors wealthy. Over one year's period the investors who were allotted shares would have made ₹17.58 lakhs as of today. On Wednesday, April 10, RBM Infracon shares did not trade on the NSE in the first half. According to analysts, it could be as a result of a buying freeze. There was no fresh buyer or seller in the stock. However, the stock eventually, during the second half of the session, saw volumes of 0.33 lakhs and closed flat at ₹586.20 apiece on NSE.

On Tuesday, April 9, the RBM Infracon share price closed 4.98% lower at ₹586.25 apiece on the NSE. Dr. Ravi Singh, SVP, Retail Research, Religare Broking Ltd said that RBM Infracon is currently witnessing low volume trading. The stock may touch the levels of 600 in the coming weeks. However, investors may take this opportunity to book their positions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: Mukul Agrawal is bullish on multibagger stock Oriental Rail Infra despite 550% rally in one year. Do you own?

According to analysts, half of the time in the last couple of months, RBM Infracon shares have moved to the upper circuit. But the volumes have been low in the recent days.

RBM Infracon share price saw a fantastic debut on NSE SME on January 04, 2023. It opened at a premium of about 46%, at ₹52.5 apiece, above the issue price of ₹36 per share. Later, it closed the first day at ₹55.1 apiece, up 53.1%.

RBM Infracon share price has touched a 52-week high level of 744 on February 28, 2024, and a 52-week low level of 50.50 on July 20, 2023. As per trendlyne data, RBM Infracon share price rose 867.41% and outperformed its sector by 792.01% in the past year.

Also Read: Dolly Khanna portfolio: Chennia-based investor buys stake in small-cap stock despite 100% rally in one year

This year, the company has received a number of work orders. The business received an order from Nayara Energy last week for the delivery of ARC for crude tanks worth ₹22.2 crore. In an exchange filing dated January, the business said that it had obtained a letter of intent (LoI) from BN Agritech Limited to provide EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) services for a sum of ₹81.75 crore.

Also, the company received a service order from Larsen & Toubro Limited, Construction (worth ₹5.89 crore). The company has also received a letter of intent from Mundra Petrochem Limited (Adani Group) for ₹9.5 crore.

RBM Infracon's quarterly revenue for December 2023 was ₹33 crore, up 10.6% YoY, according to trendlyne data. The company's quarterly net profit for December 2023 was ₹5 crore, a rise of 1,206.4% YoY.

RBM Infracon is a company that focuses in mechanical and rotary machinery for oil and gas refineries, gas cracker plants, coal-, gas-, and water-based power plants, petrochemical, chemicals, cement, and fertilisers. It also conducts engineering, execution, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance.

Also Read: Multibagger Stock: Kaynes Technology surged over 160% in a year; achieved 334% growth in 17 months

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!