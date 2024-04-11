Multibagger alert: RBM Infracon share price skyrockets 1528% over a year; SME IPO investors' profit at ₹17.58 lakhs
Multibagger alert: RBM Infracon share price skyrocketed by 1,528% since debuting on NSE SME, making investors wealthy. Analysts predict the stock may touch 600 levels soon, despite low trading volumes.
Multibagger alert: Since January 4, 2023, when RBM Infracon debuted on NSE SME, its share price has shot up by 1,528%, making its investors wealthy. Over one year's period the investors who were allotted shares would have made ₹17.58 lakhs as of today. On Wednesday, April 10, RBM Infracon shares did not trade on the NSE in the first half. According to analysts, it could be as a result of a buying freeze. There was no fresh buyer or seller in the stock. However, the stock eventually, during the second half of the session, saw volumes of 0.33 lakhs and closed flat at ₹586.20 apiece on NSE.
