Multibagger alert! Shera Energy share price jumps 223% in over 16 months. What is the way ahead?

  Multibagger alert: Shera Energy share price has shown significant growth, with technical analysts predicting a potential momentum move on a range breakout. The firm saw a 37% increase in total sales in the second half of FY2024, with a recent deal worth USD 87,000 expanding its presence in Africa.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published12 Jul 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Multibagger alert: Shera Energy share price has surged by 223.2% since its NSE SME debut, reaching over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 in just 14 months.
Multibagger alert: Shera Energy share price has surged by 223.2% since its NSE SME debut, reaching over ₹200 in just 14 months. (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Multibagger alert: Shera Energy share price has surged by 223.2% since its NSE SME debut on February 17, 2023, making its owners quite affluent. The investors who allottedshares would have earned 3.68 lakhs today over a 16-month period. On Friday's session, Shera Energy share price opened at 185 apiece on NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 186.50, and an intraday low of 183.20 apiece. Technical analysts believe that there is no major traction in this counter, and prices are gyrating within the 175–195 range. The next momentum move would be visible only on a range breakout beyond the same.

The Shera Energy stock had significant increases in April of last year (51%), August of last year (44%), and October of last year (36%). This year, the stock climbed 46% in April.

In just 14 months after listing, Shera Energy share price has risen beyond 200, marking an incredible 256% growth from the IPO price of 57.

 

Shera Energy is a Jaipur-based company that specialises in producing non-ferrous metals, with a particular emphasis on copper, brass, and aluminum wrapping wires and strips. The firm guarantees quality, client satisfaction, and innovation being the only Indian company producing all three metals under one roof. The company's establishment as Shera Zambia Limited in Central Africa was a critical turning point in theirglobal reach.

The firm saw remarkable growth in the second half of FY2024 across key financial measures, highlighting our resiliency and ongoing momentum. In comparison to the same quarter previous year, total sales increased by 37.33% to 491.91 crores, demonstrating robust market demand and successful business plan implementation.

The firm recently inked a deal worth USD 87,000 to provide conductors, which is the first time it has entered the African market. This accomplishment demonstrates Shera Energy's rising presence in Africa and its dedication to providing top-notch goods and services to new areas.

The company expects a significant boost to its export operations with many infrastructure projects in the works in Zambia and Shera Energy's strategic presence there through its subsidiary. Its export business is anticipated to increase by about 60 crores as a result of this accomplishment for FY25.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

