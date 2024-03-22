Multibagger Alert! SJVN soars 490% in 4 years, jumps from ₹20.75 in March 2020 to ₹122.4 currently
Penny stock SJVN has posted multibagger returns in the last 4 years, rising from ₹20.75 to around ₹122.4 currently. This implies a return of 490 percent for its investors. An investment of ₹1 lakh in this stock in March 2022 would have turned into over ₹5.9 lakh now.
Penny stock SJVN has posted multibagger returns in the last 4 years, rising from ₹20.75 to around ₹122.4 currently. This implies a return of 490 percent for its investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started