Multibagger Alert: These Stocks Have Rallied 3000% in 2022. More Gains Ahead?
- A select few stocks have made their investors smile and rallied up to 3,000% in a span of months. But what does the future behold for them?
After almost two years of spectacular growth between March 2020 to December 2021, the year 2022 got off to a gloomy start.
Indian stock markets fell sharply and are still in a pretty volatile phase.
This was caused by various factors, including the Russia Ukraine war, relentless selling by FIIs, the new wave of Covid-19, and rising inflation.
The markets have been erratic since the beginning of this year and are expected to stay that way for the near term. Many are predicting that we could just as easily see a bear market.
Nevertheless, despite all this hoopla, a number of stocks have produced positive returns and have ignored the choppy market conditions.
How big gains are we talking? Over 3,000%!
These stocks have turned out to be the best multibagger stocks in 2022 so far.
Here's a list of companies that managed to give handsome returns to their investors in 2022.
#1 Kaiser Corporation
The first stock on our list is Kaiser Corporation.
Kaiser Corporation share pricehas zoomed more than 3,000% in 2022.
The share price which stood at ₹3 in January 2022, today trades at ₹93.
Label, stationery, magazine, and carton printing are the core competencies of Kaiser Corporation (KCL). Through its subsidiaries, KCL has expanded its business into engineering goods, electric and mechanical heat tracing, and turnkey projects.
The rally doesn't seem to factor the company's financials. In its latest quarterly result, the company recorded net sales of ₹125 m which stood at ₹147 m a year ago, marking a fall of 17%.
Surprisingly, it is also a loss making company if the current quarter is considered. Net profit stood at ₹37 m in the previous quarter which currently stands at a net loss of ₹9 m.
In the market recovery, following the second wave sell-off at Covid, the share price of Kaiser Corporation has been soaring.
This stock eventually rose to become one of 2022's quickest multibagger penny stock.
Take a look at the company's share price performance in 2022.
#2 SEL Manufacturing
The second company on our list is SEL Manufacturing.
Theshare price of SEL Manufacturingsoared by more than 2,000% in 2022.
The shares price that traded at ₹49 in January, today stands at ₹965.
SEL Manufacturing Company is a vertically integrated textile manufacturer.
The business manufactures, processes, and trades yarn, fabric, ready-made clothing, and towels. It sells terry towels, including kitchen towels, Christmas towels, beach towels, and bath towels.
In its latest quarterly result, the company recorded revenue of ₹1.1 bn which stood at ₹725 m a year ago in the same period.
Just like Kaiser Corp, this is also a loss making company. It has experienced losses in seven of the past eight financial years.
Additionally, there is extremely little turnover in the company.
Take a look at the company's share price performance in the year 2022.
#3 Gallops Enterprise
Next is Gallops Enterprise.
This stock has made investors smile with more than 1,300% gains in 2022.
It traded at ₹4 in January 2022 and today trades at ₹71.
Gallops Enterprise provides real estate services. The company focuses on building construction, property development, and building and erection engineering services.
With no financials to back, this stock too may have headed higher due low liquidity and low volume.
The company has little to show on its full year or quarterly results.
Take a look at Gallops Enterprise share price performance in 2022.
#4 Hemang Resources
The fourth company on the list is Hemang Resources.
Hemang Resources share price has increased by more than 1,200% in 2022 so far.
The stock traded at ₹3 in January 2022 which today trades at ₹43.
Hemang Resources, originally Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure, was founded in 1993 as a non-banking financial institution under the name of BCC Housing Finance and Leasing Company. Initially, the corporation was involved in leasing and hiring buy finance.
Currently, the company operates in the infrastructure, and coal trading division.
In its latest quarterly result, the company's revenue rose by 132,600% and net profit zoomed by 830% in 2022.
This turnaround could be the reason why the stock is rallying in 2022.
Another reason could be the coal crisis. In 2021, the company sold imported coal and generated most of its revenues from selling this imported coal.
One red flag here is that the company has a pending legal case. Bank of India, which is the financial creditor of the company, had filed an application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process before the NCLT.
Take a look at the company's performance in 2022 so far.
#5 S&T Corporation
The last stock on the list is S&T Corporation.
In 2022, this company has zoomed more than 1,200%.
It traded at ₹22 in January 2022, and today trades at ₹314.
The S&T group of enterprises is an IT consulting, products and services provider with its head office in Linz, Austria.
ST Corporation is a firm with a small market capitalization working in the textile and construction industries and is virtually almost debt-free.
The company has provided multibagger returns and has managed to maintain continuous positive traction for 30 straight sessions despite a weak market.
Take a look at S&T Corporation share price performance in 2022.
What's the investment takeaways here?
So there you go...these were thefastest growing stocks of 2022.
What's the lesson to be learnt here?
There will always be companies which will skyrocket due to various factors even in a bearish phase.
Stocks can go up even when the market is down.
But remember, the above stocks highlighted are either very small companies or have little to no publicly available information.
They have rallied due to low liquidity, among other reasons.
So you need to be extra cautious when dealing with stocks that have very low liquidity, i.e. penny stocks.
Identifying multibagger stocksis not an easy task and you'll need to do thorough research before you take the next step.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer:This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
