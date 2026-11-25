Multibagger power stock Quality Power Electrical Equipments has been giving strong returns to its investors in recent times. It has soared 102% in the last 1 year. Meanwhile, the small-cap stock has advanced 11% in 1 month, and 34% in 6 months.

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Despite strong returns, domestic brokerage house Dolat Capital sees more upside in the power stock going ahead.

The brokerage sees the company emerging as a key beneficiary of India's expanding power transmission infrastructure and the global shift towards high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology. Initiating coverage on the stock, Dolat Capital has assigned a BUY rating with a target price of ₹2,000, implying an upside of around 36% from its last closing price of ₹1,468.50.

“The number of globally qualified suppliers capable of serving HVDC and FACTS projects remains limited. Technical complexity, stringent reliability standards and lengthy customer-qualification cycles restrict the entry of new players,” it noted.

Why is Dolat Capital bullish on Quality Power Electrical? India's power transmission sector is entering a multi-year investment cycle, supported by rising electricity demand, renewable energy integration and the need to strengthen grid infrastructure. The National Electricity Plan envisages transmission investments of around ₹9.15 trillion through FY32, including the addition of 33GW of HVDC capacity.

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The global HVDC market is projected to expand from around $12.7 billion in CY25 to $17.6 billion by CY33. India's market is expected to grow faster, from $3 billion in 2024 to $5.9 billion by 2030, translating into a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%, according to the brokerage.

Quality Power has a differentiated position in this market. Dolat Capital identifies it as the only domestic manufacturer of coil products for HVDC and Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) applications above 220kV.

The brokerage also sees the company's Sangli expansion as a significant growth driver. The facility, which manufactures reactors and coils for HVDC and FACTS applications, is expected to increase manufacturing capacity nearly eightfold. Its peak revenue potential is estimated at ₹15-20 billion, compared with ₹2.5 billion from the relevant businesses in FY26.

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“The integrated facility is expected to increase coil manufacturing capacity nearly eightfold, taking peak revenue potential to ₹15-20 bn compared with ₹2.5 bn from the relevant businesses in FY26,” it said.

Moreover, the company's order book crossed ₹20 billion in the September quarter, excluding Winwin Speciality Insulators. Dolat Capital believes this provides visibility for growth as new facilities are commissioned and existing capacities ramp up.

Quality Power Electrical earnings estimates and target price Dolat Capital expects Quality Power's revenue to rise from ₹9.5 billion in FY26 to ₹12 billion in FY27, ₹17.9 billion in FY28 and ₹23.2 billion in FY29. This implies a revenue CAGR of around 35% over FY26-FY29.

Margins are projected to improve from 18.6% in FY26 to 21.3% by FY29, supported by higher capacity utilisation and a favourable product mix.

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“EBITDA margins have improved from 12.9% in FY24 to 18.6% in FY26. We expect margins to expand further to 21% by FY29E, supported by higher capacity utilisation, operating leverage and a favourable product mix,” it stated.

Profit after tax is forecast to rise from ₹1.2 billion in FY26 to ₹1.8 billion in FY27, ₹2.9 billion in FY28 and ₹3.9 billion in FY29. Earnings per share are estimated at ₹22.8 in FY27, ₹37.2 in FY28 and ₹50 in FY29.

Dolat Capital has valued the stock at 40 times its FY29 estimated earnings to arrive at a target price of ₹2,000. It believes the company's technology capabilities, order visibility and expansion plans support its growth prospects, although execution of new facilities, customer approvals and integration of acquisitions remain key monitorables.

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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.