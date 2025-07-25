Multibagger Anant Raj shares zoom 8%, snap 7-day losing streak on healthy Q1 numbers

Anant Raj, a leading real estate developer in the NCR region, saw its shares spike 8% in intraday trading on Friday, July 25, reaching the day's high of ₹606 apiece. The rally came in response to the company’s June quarter performance (Q1FY26) and also snapped a seven-day losing streak for the stock.
Post-market hours on Thursday, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹125.90 crore, up 35.5% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹91.01 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹592.41 crore, marking a 26% rise from ₹471.83 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.
On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹150.64 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a significant increase of 33.6% from ₹112.78 crore in the year-ago period. This improvement was driven by higher revenues and better operating efficiency.
The EBITDA margin also expanded to 25.4% in Q1 FY26 from 23.9% in Q1 FY25, indicating improved profitability and cost management on a year-on-year basis.
The company’s shares came under pressure after hitting an all-time high of ₹947.90 apiece in January 2025, ending the following months in the red and losing 60% of their value to drop to a one-year low of ₹376 in April. However, the stock managed to breathe again afterwards and has gained 54.25% since hitting the low.
Looking at the long-term performance, the shares continue to trade impressively despite the recent sharp correction. Over the last two years, the stock is up by 205%, and over three and five years, it has surged by 695% and 2,545%, respectively.
Notably, Anant Raj has consistently closed the last four calendar years in the green, delivering remarkable returns in CY21 and CY23 with gains of 186% and 164%, respectively.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
