Multibagger Anant Raj shares zoom 8%, snap 7-day losing streak on healthy Q1 numbers

Anant Raj, a leading real estate developer in the NCR region, saw its shares spike 8% in intraday trading on Friday, July 25, reaching the day's high of ₹606 apiece. The rally came in response to the company’s June quarter performance (Q1FY26) and also snapped a seven-day losing streak for the stock.

Advertisement

Post-market hours on Thursday, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹125.90 crore, up 35.5% year-on-year (YoY) from ₹91.01 crore. Consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹592.41 crore, marking a 26% rise from ₹471.83 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹150.64 crore in Q1 FY26, reflecting a significant increase of 33.6% from ₹112.78 crore in the year-ago period. This improvement was driven by higher revenues and better operating efficiency.

The EBITDA margin also expanded to 25.4% in Q1 FY26 from 23.9% in Q1 FY25, indicating improved profitability and cost management on a year-on-year basis.

Advertisement

Stock recovers sharply from recent lows The company’s shares came under pressure after hitting an all-time high of ₹947.90 apiece in January 2025, ending the following months in the red and losing 60% of their value to drop to a one-year low of ₹376 in April. However, the stock managed to breathe again afterwards and has gained 54.25% since hitting the low.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests these 3 shares for today

Looking at the long-term performance, the shares continue to trade impressively despite the recent sharp correction. Over the last two years, the stock is up by 205%, and over three and five years, it has surged by 695% and 2,545%, respectively.

Notably, Anant Raj has consistently closed the last four calendar years in the green, delivering remarkable returns in CY21 and CY23 with gains of 186% and 164%, respectively.

Advertisement