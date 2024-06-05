Multibagger Angel One shares jumps 7% after company's client base rose 63.3% in May
Angel One's shares surged by 7% to ₹2,404 in today's trade after positive investor reaction to May's business update. The company's client base increased by 63.3% to 23.83 million, with transactions rising by 75.2% YoY in May 2024.
Angel One shares surged by 6% during early morning trade today, reaching ₹2296 apiece, following a positive response from investors to the company's May business update.
