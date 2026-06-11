Multibagger Anupam Rasayan stock to be in focus on Friday on ETFA manufacturing milestone

Shares of Anupam Rasayan India, a specialty chemicals manufacturer, are likely to be in focus on Friday, June 12, after the company announced the commercialisation of ETFA (Ethyl Trifluoroacetate) production through its proprietary process-by-design continuous flow chemistry platform.
According to the company's regulatory filing, the achievement positions Anupam Rasayan as the first company globally to manufacture ETFA at a commercial scale using flow technology.
ETFA is a critical fluorinated building block and reagent used in the synthesis of a wide range of organic fluorine compounds. These compounds find extensive applications across life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and performance materials, where fluorine chemistry plays a vital role in enhancing product performance, efficacy, and stability.
The global addressable market for ETFA is estimated at approximately $500-600 million, highlighting its strategic importance within the specialty chemicals value chain, the filing added.
Commenting on the achievement, Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan, said, "The successful commercialisation of ETFA through our continuous flow chemistry platform represents a significant milestone in Anupam Rasayan's innovation journey. This achievement not only demonstrates our technological capabilities in complex fluorination chemistry but also highlights our ability to develop and scale differentiated manufacturing solutions that address evolving customer requirements."
"Innovation remains at the core of our growth strategy. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge process technologies, research capabilities, and sustainable manufacturing practices to create long-term value for our customers, stakeholders, and the industry at large," Desai added.
Incorporated in 1984, the company is one of the leading players engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.
It operates through two major verticals: life science-related specialty chemicals, comprising products related to agrochemicals, personal care, and pharmaceuticals; and performance materials, comprising electronics & EV chemicals and polymers.
The company's shares have maintained a steady upward trend since February 2025, closing most of the subsequent months in the green. During this period, the stock has surged from ₹632.40 apiece to the latest closing price of ₹1,258, resulting in a massive gain of nearly 100%.
Along the way, the stock scaled a fresh record high of ₹1,415 apiece. The sustained rally also helped the stock end 2025 with gains of 82%, marking its biggest annual surge since listing.
Amid sharp swings in the broader market, the stock has lost a modest 5% of its value so far in 2026.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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