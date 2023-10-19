Multibagger: Apollo Micro Systems gains 9% to hit all-time high, up 230% in a year; here's why
In the current year so far, the stock is up by 158%, appreciating from ₹29.30 to ₹75.60. In today's trading session, the stock spiked 9.14% to record a fresh all-time high of ₹78.80 apiece.
In the fast-paced world of investing, finding a multi-bagger stock that can deliver extraordinary returns within a short period of time is the dream of every investor. Such dreams turned into reality for investors of Apollo Micro systems, as the company's shares delivered a phenomenal return.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started