Multibagger: Apollo Micro Systems gains 9% to hit all-time high, up 230% in a year; here's why

In the current year so far, the stock is up by 158%, appreciating from ₹29.30 to ₹75.60. In today's trading session, the stock spiked 9.14% to record a fresh all-time high of ₹78.80 apiece.

In the fast-paced world of investing, finding a multi-bagger stock that can deliver extraordinary returns within a short period of time is the dream of every investor. Such dreams turned into reality for investors of Apollo Micro systems, as the company's shares delivered a phenomenal return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The shares, which were trading at a value of ₹22.85 apiece a year ago, have seen a meteoric rise of 230% to trade at the current market price of ₹75.45. From its all-time low of ₹3.95 apiece in January 2020, the stock has zoomed 1810% to date. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the consistent annual performance of the stock.

In every year since CY20, the stock has delivered a stellar return. In CY20, CY21, and CY22, the stock generated returns of 69%, 32%, and 77%, respectively. So far in the current year, the stock is up by 158%, jumping in value from ₹29.30 to ₹75. In today's trading session, the stock spiked 9.14% to record a fresh all-time high of ₹78.80 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apollo Micro Systems is a Hyderabad-based company that specialises in the design, develops and sells high-performance, mission- and time-critical solutions to defence space and home land security for the Ministry of Defence, government-controlled public sector undertakings, and the private sector.

The company's shares were listed on the exchanges on January 22, 2018, at a price of ₹454.1 apiece, a premium of 65.1% over the issue price of ₹275. On May 04, the stock turned ex-split as the company divided its equity shares in a ratio of 1:10.

Earlier this month, the company announced its plans to establish a defence equipment manufacturing facility in Hardware Park, Hyderabad. The proposed new units will add an additional infrastructure of 3,00,000 sq ft to its existing infrastructure and will house a defence electronics and electro-mechanical manufacturing facility capable of handling bulk production, the company said in a regulatory filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, in September, the company said it was declared the lowest bidder in multiple projects from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and another government sector company. These projects have a cumulative value of ₹28.15 crore.

In the Union Budget 2023–24, the government allocated Rs. 5.95 lakh crore for the Ministry of Defence. During the year, the government notified the fourth Positive Indigenization List, consisting of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on imports.

This represents a great opportunity for Indian defence companies like Apollo Micro systems to manufacture these items using indigenous design and development capabilities to meet the demand of the armed forces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of its financial performance, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1.66 crore in Q1 FY24, slightly higher than the ₹1.64 crore in the previous year. However, this was a notable decrease from the ₹7.21 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The revenue from operations during the June quarter stood at ₹57.69 crore, which was a modest increase from the ₹56.27 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!