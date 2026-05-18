Multibagger Apollo Micro Systems stock jumps over 5% after strong Q4 results; rebounds 70% in under 2 months

Apollo Micro Systems, a multibagger defence stock, closed 5.6% higher at ₹311 apiece in Monday’s trade on May 18 as investors cheered the company’s strong March quarter performance.

The company reported a healthy set of numbers for the March quarter, with consolidated revenue from operations rising to ₹293.26 crore, compared to ₹161.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a sharp 81.3% year-on-year growth. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹296.45 crore, up from ₹162.50 crore a year ago.

The company’s profit before tax (PBT) increased sharply to ₹54.79 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹22 crore in Q4FY25, while profit after tax (PAT) surged to ₹36.79 crore from ₹13.96 crore, marking a robust 163.5% YoY jump. Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹241.66 crore, compared to ₹140.50 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY26, the defence company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹904.32 crore, compared to ₹562.07 crore in FY25, reflecting a strong 60.9% annual growth. Total income for the year stood at ₹910.60 crore, up from ₹564.95 crore in the previous financial year, according to the company’s earnings filing.

Profit before tax for FY26 climbed sharply to ₹154.80 crore from ₹82.55 crore in FY25, while profit after tax jumped to ₹107.38 crore from ₹56.36 crore, registering a strong 90.5% year-on-year increase.

Along with the financial results, the company also announced a final dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Apart from the results, the company’s shares have remained in focus lately amid multiple positive developments, which helped the stock recoup a majority of its earlier losses.

In early May, the company secured orders worth ₹17.48 crore from the Ministry of Defence, ₹9.53 crore from public sector defence undertakings, and ₹24.02 crore from private companies.

In April, Apollo Micro Systems received a licence from the Government of India to manufacture a range of advanced defence weapon systems and ammunition. The licence covers arms of calibre above 12.7 mm, including missiles, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), torpedoes, underwater mines, aerial bombs, rockets, and loitering munitions.

Apollo Micro Systems share price journey The company’s shares resumed their winning run in April, surging sharply by 63%, which ended a three-month losing streak. So far in the current month, the stock has advanced another 5%, taking the cumulative gain to 71%.

The stock had come under severe selling pressure after hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹354.70 apiece, with the correction persisting until March and eroding nearly 44% of its value.

Nevertheless, the stock recouped most of those losses in April alone, highlighting its strong rebound capability from lower levels.

Although the stock’s short-term trend remains volatile, its long-term performance continues to stay robust, with the shares still trading 820% higher over the past three years and 2,839% higher over the last five years.