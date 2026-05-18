Multibagger Apollo Micro Systems stock jumps over 5% after strong Q4 results; rebounds 70% in under 2 months

Apollo Micro Systems, a multibagger defence stock, closed 5.6% higher at ₹311 apiece in Monday’s trade on May 18 as investors cheered the company’s strong March quarter performance.
The company reported a healthy set of numbers for the March quarter, with consolidated revenue from operations rising to ₹293.26 crore, compared to ₹161.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a sharp 81.3% year-on-year growth. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹296.45 crore, up from ₹162.50 crore a year ago.
The company’s profit before tax (PBT) increased sharply to ₹54.79 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹22 crore in Q4FY25, while profit after tax (PAT) surged to ₹36.79 crore from ₹13.96 crore, marking a robust 163.5% YoY jump. Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹241.66 crore, compared to ₹140.50 crore in the year-ago period.
For the full financial year FY26, the defence company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹904.32 crore, compared to ₹562.07 crore in FY25, reflecting a strong 60.9% annual growth. Total income for the year stood at ₹910.60 crore, up from ₹564.95 crore in the previous financial year, according to the company’s earnings filing.
Profit before tax for FY26 climbed sharply to ₹154.80 crore from ₹82.55 crore in FY25, while profit after tax jumped to ₹107.38 crore from ₹56.36 crore, registering a strong 90.5% year-on-year increase.
Along with the financial results, the company also announced a final dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.
Apart from the results, the company’s shares have remained in focus lately amid multiple positive developments, which helped the stock recoup a majority of its earlier losses.
In early May, the company secured orders worth ₹17.48 crore from the Ministry of Defence, ₹9.53 crore from public sector defence undertakings, and ₹24.02 crore from private companies.
In April, Apollo Micro Systems received a licence from the Government of India to manufacture a range of advanced defence weapon systems and ammunition. The licence covers arms of calibre above 12.7 mm, including missiles, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), torpedoes, underwater mines, aerial bombs, rockets, and loitering munitions.
The company’s shares resumed their winning run in April, surging sharply by 63%, which ended a three-month losing streak. So far in the current month, the stock has advanced another 5%, taking the cumulative gain to 71%.
The stock had come under severe selling pressure after hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹354.70 apiece, with the correction persisting until March and eroding nearly 44% of its value.
Nevertheless, the stock recouped most of those losses in April alone, highlighting its strong rebound capability from lower levels.
Although the stock’s short-term trend remains volatile, its long-term performance continues to stay robust, with the shares still trading 820% higher over the past three years and 2,839% higher over the last five years.
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