Multibagger Apollo Micro Systems stock jumps over 5% after strong Q4 results; rebounds 70% in under 2 months

Apollo Micro Systems, a multibagger defence stock, closed 5.6% higher at ₹311 apiece in Monday’s trade on May 18 as investors cheered the company’s strong March quarter performance.

The company reported a healthy set of numbers for the March quarter, with consolidated revenue from operations rising to ₹293.26 crore, compared to ₹161.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering a sharp 81.3% year-on-year growth. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹296.45 crore, up from ₹162.50 crore a year ago.

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The company’s profit before tax (PBT) increased sharply to ₹54.79 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹22 crore in Q4FY25, while profit after tax (PAT) surged to ₹36.79 crore from ₹13.96 crore, marking a robust 163.5% YoY jump. Total expenses for the quarter rose to ₹241.66 crore, compared to ₹140.50 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year FY26, the defence company reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹904.32 crore, compared to ₹562.07 crore in FY25, reflecting a strong 60.9% annual growth. Total income for the year stood at ₹910.60 crore, up from ₹564.95 crore in the previous financial year, according to the company’s earnings filing.

Profit before tax for FY26 climbed sharply to ₹154.80 crore from ₹82.55 crore in FY25, while profit after tax jumped to ₹107.38 crore from ₹56.36 crore, registering a strong 90.5% year-on-year increase.

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Along with the financial results, the company also announced a final dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Apart from the results, the company’s shares have remained in focus lately amid multiple positive developments, which helped the stock recoup a majority of its earlier losses.

In early May, the company secured orders worth ₹17.48 crore from the Ministry of Defence, ₹9.53 crore from public sector defence undertakings, and ₹24.02 crore from private companies.

In April, Apollo Micro Systems received a licence from the Government of India to manufacture a range of advanced defence weapon systems and ammunition. The licence covers arms of calibre above 12.7 mm, including missiles, anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs), torpedoes, underwater mines, aerial bombs, rockets, and loitering munitions.

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Apollo Micro Systems share price journey The company’s shares resumed their winning run in April, surging sharply by 63%, which ended a three-month losing streak. So far in the current month, the stock has advanced another 5%, taking the cumulative gain to 71%.

The stock had come under severe selling pressure after hitting a fresh all-time high of ₹354.70 apiece, with the correction persisting until March and eroding nearly 44% of its value.

Nevertheless, the stock recouped most of those losses in April alone, highlighting its strong rebound capability from lower levels.

Although the stock’s short-term trend remains volatile, its long-term performance continues to stay robust, with the shares still trading 820% higher over the past three years and 2,839% higher over the last five years.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.