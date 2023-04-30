This smallcap multibagger stock is to trade ex-split this week. Do you own it?2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Apollo Micro Systems has set 4 May,2023 as the record date for the stock split. The stock will turn ex-split on 4 May, 2023.
Ahead of the market opening, investors market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering stock splits. The shares of Apollo Micro Systems is all set to trade ex-split on May 4. The company had earlier announced to split its shares in the proportion of 1:10.
