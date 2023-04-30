Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  This smallcap multibagger stock is to trade ex-split this week. Do you own it?

This smallcap multibagger stock is to trade ex-split this week. Do you own it?

2 min read . 07:41 PM IST Livemint
Business Team Investment Entrepreneur Trading discussing and analysis graph stock market trading,stock chart concept

Apollo Micro Systems has set 4 May,2023 as the record date for the stock split. The stock will turn ex-split on 4 May, 2023.

Ahead of the market opening, investors market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering stock splits. The shares of Apollo Micro Systems is all set to trade ex-split on May 4. The company had earlier announced to split its shares in the proportion of 1:10.

“The Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary resolution through Circular Resolution, on 6th April, 2023 and has fixed the record date on Thursday, 4th May, 2023 for the purpose of sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up, pursuant to the shareholders’ approval received through postal ballot by way of electronic means on 28th March, 2023," said the company in its regulatory filing.

A stock split increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders. Stock split decreases the market price of the individual shares, however, does not result in changing the market capitalization of the company.

On the ex-split date, investors who are holding the stock until the record date will receive the new shares in demat accounts and the stock price will be adjusted according to the split ratio.

The shares of Apollo Micro Systems has turned multibagger in the last one year.  It has doubled investors' wealth in the last one year period, rising 139 per cent. In the last six months, it has gained 48 per cent and is up nearly 3 per cent so far this year.

Apollo Micro Systems has reported a net profit of 6.6 crore, for the quarter ended December 2022.  The net profit in the year ago period stood at 3.3 crore.

On Friday, the company's share ended 0.35 per cent up at 314.95 on BSE.

