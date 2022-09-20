Multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio chemical stock rallies 8%, trades near all-time high2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 11:32 AM IST
Shares of Fineotex Chemical Ltd (FCL) rallied more than 8% on the BSE to ₹360 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early trading session, trading near its all-time high level of ₹409 it had hit last week on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The specialty chemical stock has been in an upward moment since the past few sessions and the counter has surged over 41% in the last one month.