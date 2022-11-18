Multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹12 lakh in 3 years2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 08:36 AM IST
- Ashish Kacholia holds 2.49% stake in this multibagger stock
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd are one of those stocks that has given strong return to its investors who believed in bottom finishing during Covid-fueled market sell off. This Ashish Kacholia-backed stock has surged from around ₹49 to ₹620 apiece levels in post-Covid market rebound, delivering more than 1150 per cent return to its shareholders in this near three years.