Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd are one of those stocks that has given strong return to its investors who believed in bottom finishing during Covid-fueled market sell off. This Ashish Kacholia-backed stock has surged from around ₹49 to ₹620 apiece levels in post-Covid market rebound, delivering more than 1150 per cent return to its shareholders in this near three years.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation share price history

This Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has remained under base building mode for last six months. However, in year-to-date (YTD) time, this Ashish Kacholia-owned stock has risen from around ₹400 to ₹620 apiece levels, delivering more than 50 per cent return to its investors. In last one year, Agarwal Industrial Corporation share price has ascended from around ₹375 to ₹620 apiece levels, giving more than 65 per cent return to its shareholders.

However, if we look at Agarwal Industrial Corporation share price history after the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020, this Ashish Kacholia share has risen from around ₹49 to ₹620 per share levels, giving more than 1150 per cent return to its long term positional investors.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Agarwal Industrial Corporation share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia-backed multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.50 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.65 lakh today. However, if an investor had investor had done bottom finishing investing ₹1 lakh after Covid-19 sell off, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹12.50 lakh in last near three years.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

According to shareholding pattern of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 3,72,128 shares or 2.49 per cent stake in the company.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Q2 results

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Limited (AICL) reported a strong performance for the period ended on September 30, 2022. The petrochemical player reported a 178 percent rise in the net profit to ₹7.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter. The company had reported a bottom line of ₹2.59 crore in the year ago period. It clocked a total revenue from operations at ₹163.44 crore in the Q2FY23, which is about 35 per cent higher than the revenue from operations at 121.8 crore, it clocked in the same quarter previous year.