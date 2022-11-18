Impact on investment

Taking cue from Agarwal Industrial Corporation share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia-backed multibagger stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.50 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.65 lakh today. However, if an investor had investor had done bottom finishing investing ₹1 lakh after Covid-19 sell off, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹12.50 lakh in last near three years.