Multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock won contract extension: Do you own?

On Friday, the shares of Knowledge Marine Engineering Works Ltd closed on the BSE at ₹1003.85 apiece level, down by 1.58% from the previous close of ₹1020.00. The stock price climbed from Rs. 36.85 to the present price level over the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 2,627.27%. The stock price rose from Rs. 37.45 to the current market price during the past three years, resulting in a multibagger return of 2,541.71%. The stock price jumped from Rs. 150 to the current market price during the course of the past year, resulting in a multibagger return of 617.04%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 10.99% so far in 2023 but in the last 6 months, the stock has managed to gain 95.15%. During Q3FY23, ace investor Ashish Kacholia bought 2,50,000 shares or a 2.31% stake in Knowledge Marine Engineering Works. During the said quarter, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 67.09%, FIIs stake of 0.60% and a public stake of 32.32%. Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Knowledge Marine Engineering Works touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,450.00 on (13/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹134.55 on (09/03/2022).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}