Multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock announces stock split, FIIs trims stake in Q1

The shares of HLE Glascoat Ltd. ended today's trading session on the BSE at ₹3,447.95 apiece, up 1.73% from the previous close of ₹3389.30. Today's trading had a total volume of 1,225 shares, which was lower than the 20-Day average volume of 2,071 shares. The stock price soared from ₹9.10 on September 29, 2006, to the level it is at now, resulting in a massive multibagger return of 37,789.56% and an approximate CAGR of 45.03% over the previous 16 years. The stock price climbed from ₹171.90 on October 13, 2017, to the amount it is at now during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,905.79% and an approximate CAGR of 82.34%.

