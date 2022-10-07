Multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock announces stock split, FIIs trims stake in Q1

Multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock announces stock split, FIIs trims stake in Q12 min read . 09:39 PM IST
HLE Glascoat Ltd. is a small-cap company that belongs to the industrial sector and has a market valuation of Rs. 4,707.52 crores. The company is a global leader in the manufacture of glass-lined equipment and a market leader in the production of drying and filtering equipment for the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. The company's board of directors has made the record date public in order to ascertain the shareholders' eligibility for the purpose of the stock split.
The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “With reference to the subject, this is to inform you that at the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 1, 2022 the Members of the Company have approved Sub-division (split) of Equity shares from Face Value of Rs. 10 per share to Face Value of Rs. 2 per share by passing requisite resolution in this regards."
The shares of HLE Glascoat Ltd. ended today's trading session on the BSE at ₹3,447.95 apiece, up 1.73% from the previous close of ₹3389.30. Today's trading had a total volume of 1,225 shares, which was lower than the 20-Day average volume of 2,071 shares. The stock price soared from ₹9.10 on September 29, 2006, to the level it is at now, resulting in a massive multibagger return of 37,789.56% and an approximate CAGR of 45.03% over the previous 16 years. The stock price climbed from ₹171.90 on October 13, 2017, to the amount it is at now during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,905.79% and an approximate CAGR of 82.34%.
However, in the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 49.33% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 40.49% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹7,549.00 on (18/10/2021) and a 52-week-low of ₹3,005.00 on (21/06/2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 54.32% below the high and 14.74% above the low.
According to statistics accessible on BSE, the renowned investor Ashish Kacholia held a stake in the firm amounting to 1.40% or 1,91,602 shares, during the quarter that ended in June 2022. For Q1FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 70.32%, FIIs holding of 4.73% (down by 0.29% QoQ), DIIs holding of 0.87% (up from 0.85% recorded in Q4FY22), and a public shareholding of 24.09% (up by 0.28% QoQ).
