Multibagger stock: Aditya Vision shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. However, the small-cap stock has remained under base building mode since November 2022. But, for a long term investor, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has remained a money making stock. This Ashish Kacholia's latest buy has risen from ₹17.20 to ₹1471.50 levels in last three years, delivering more than 8,400 per cent return to its shareholders in this time.

Aditya Vision share price history

As said above, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock has remained under base building mode since November 2022. In last one month, Aditya Vision share price has dipped from around ₹1550 to ₹1471.50 apiece levels, losing over 5 per cent in this time. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has descended from near ₹1535 to ₹1471.50 per share levels, logging more than 4 per cent loss in 2023. In last six months, Aditya Vision shares have declined more than 7 per cent. However, in last one year, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹839 to ₹1471.50 apiece levels, clocking more than 75 per cent rise in last one year.

Likewise, in last two years, this multibagger stock has shot up from ₹240 to ₹1471.50 levels, delivering around 500 per cent return to its positional shareholders. However, the Bihar-headquartered company's stock has given strong upside movement in post-Covid rally. In last three years, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged from ₹17.20 to ₹1471.50 per share levels, rising more than 8,400 per cent in this time.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Aditya Vision share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹95,000 today. If an investor had invested in this stock at the beginning of new year 2023, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹96,000 today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this small-cap stock six months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹93,000 today.

However, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.75 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock two years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹6 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock three years ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to more than ₹85 lakh today.

Ashish Kacholia's latest buy

Sensing further growth potential in this small-cap multibagger stock despite whopping return in recent years, Ashish Kacholia bought stake in this high yielding stock. In shareholding pattern of Aditya Vision for January to March 2023, Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. In Aditya Vision shareholding data for Q4FY23, Ashish Kacholia holds 1,33,053 company shares or 1.11 per cent stake in the company. However, in shareholding pattern of Aditya Vision for October to December 2022 quarter, Ashsih Kacholia's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders. This means, Ashish Kacholia bought fresh shares of the company in recently ended Jan-March 2023 quarter.