Multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹85 lakh in three years2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 09:33 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: This Ashish Kacholia's latest buy has turned ₹1 lakh to ₹6 lakh in last two years
Multibagger stock: Aditya Vision shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. However, the small-cap stock has remained under base building mode since November 2022. But, for a long term investor, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has remained a money making stock. This Ashish Kacholia's latest buy has risen from ₹17.20 to ₹1471.50 levels in last three years, delivering more than 8,400 per cent return to its shareholders in this time.
