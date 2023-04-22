Multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock turns 1 lakh to 85 lakh in three years

Aditya Vision share price history

As said above, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia stock has remained under base building mode since November 2022. In last one month, Aditya Vision share price has dipped from around ₹1550 to ₹1471.50 apiece levels, losing over 5 per cent in this time. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has descended from near ₹1535 to ₹1471.50 per share levels, logging more than 4 per cent loss in 2023. In last six months, Aditya Vision shares have declined more than 7 per cent. However, in last one year, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹839 to ₹1471.50 apiece levels, clocking more than 75 per cent rise in last one year.