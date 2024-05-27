Multibagger Astra Microwave share price spikes over 14% to record high on firm's stellar performance in Q4
Astra Microwave Products stock surged 14.25% to hit a new high of ₹914 apiece after the company reported record performance for Q4FY24 and FY24. The company's order book stands at ₹1,956 crore as of March 31, 2024, which is more than 2x of revenue of FY24
Shares of Astra Microwave Products zoomed 14.25% in today's early morning trade to record a new lifetime high of ₹914 apiece following the company's announcement of its best performance on both a quarterly and full-year basis in terms of revenue and profitability.
